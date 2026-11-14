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Washburn’s Cor Christi Catholic Center gives back with 25th Annual Giving Tree Project
By Emma Coffey,12 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season is a time of giving, and one organization at Washburn University is finding a way to help make the season brighter for others. “It’s like, there’s someone probably in a worse situation than I am, and I can bring them joy, and that’ll also bring me joy,” says Brandt Beeby, a student at Washburn.