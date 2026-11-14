undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nationwide flight takeoff restrictions due to communications problems lifted
By KCLU,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop at airports which officials say was caused by communications problems. The FAA restricted the takeoff of flights from all of the nation's airports at about 1 Friday afternoon. Airborne flights were allowed to proceed to their destinations. The flight restrictions were lifted just after 5:15 Friday night.