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Avramovic and Kasday Sign with Women's Tennis
11 days ago
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon announced the signing of Ana Avramovic and Skylar Kasday Friday. Ana Avramovic | 5-9 | Orlando, Fla. Five-star recruit Ana Avramovic joins Georgia Tech after a successful amateur career. Ranked as high as No. 197 by ITF, Avramovic has 12 ITF championships on her resume and was a J300 doubles finalist. She arrives on The Flats as one of the highest-rated recruits in the country.