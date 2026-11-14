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Tesla Driver Hit 83 MPH Before La Honda Crash That Seriously Injured Loma Mar Woman, Suit Says
By Eileen Vargas,12 days ago
A 70-year-old Loma Mar woman is suing Tesla, a company representative, and the organizers of a Cars and Coffee meetup after a head-on crash on State Route 84 that left her with a fractured spine, broken ribs, broken limbs, and a traumatic brain injury. The lawsuit alleges the Tesla representative was driving more than 80 mph in a 35 to 40 mph zone near La Honda on Aug. 30 when he lost control on a blind curve, crossed the double-yellow lines, and struck Michelle Brooks's 2014 Honda CR-V head-on.
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