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Tesla sued by two victims of high-speed crash near La Honda
By Jennifer Yoshikoshi,12 days ago
Tesla could be facing two lawsuits after one of its employees crashed a Model Y into a Loma Mar woman’s car while allegedly driving recklessly at more than twice the speed limit on Highway 84 in August. The woman whose car was hit, along with one of the two passengers in the Tesla, recently filed complaints against the company and employee Micah Zuglian, claiming negligence.