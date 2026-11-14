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Firefighters Battle Working Basement Fire In Huntingtown, Rescue Cat From Home
By Breaking News Reporter,12 days ago
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Firefighters from multiple Calvert County departments responded to a working house fire Friday evening, Nov. 13, 2026, in Huntingtown, where crews encountered heavy flames, reported live ammunition and hoarding conditions inside the residence. Emergency personnel were dispatched at approximately 8:02 p.m. to the 4700 block of...
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