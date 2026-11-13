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Toyota accused of selling Corolla, Camry hybrid vehicles with dangerous inverter defects
By Top Class Actions,8 days ago
Who: Plaintiff Michael Jaffe is suing Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc. and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America Inc. Why: Jaffe claims Toyota continued to sell Corolla and Camry hybrids with a dangerous defect days before issuing a recall. Where: The Toyota class action lawsuit was removed to Illinois...
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