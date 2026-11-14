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FAQ document released in Surfside Beach after annexation community concerns
By Gianna Cognetti,11 days ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach releases a Prime Storage Annexation FAQ document addressing community concerns. Dozens of residents filled Surfside Beach Town Council chambers Tuesday night to discuss the proposed annexation. The annexation would bring a 2.3-acre storage facility fully into Surfside Beach. The property...