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Tahoe City Bridge Gets Two New Murals After Three Years and 500 Voices
By Jennifer Martinez,11 days ago
Two sprawling new murals now cover the concrete beneath the Truckee River Bridge in Tahoe City, transforming a stretch of the Truckee River Trail used by pedestrians and cyclists. The artwork, titled “The Light” and “A Dip Into the Truckee River Ecosystem,” capped a project that took more than three years to go from concept to finished paint on concrete.