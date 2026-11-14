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Gicarri Harris Leads Purdue to 80-62 Victory over THE Ohio University
By Andrew Ledman,11 days ago
Word came out just before tipoff here at Mackey Arena that there would be a change to the starting lineup. Antione West was late to a film session and after starting in the previous game he was pulled from that role as punishment. Luke Ertel would get the start in his place. Purdue came into this one just 1-2 on the season after losing to Valparaiso and struggling against Illinois State except for a 6+ minute stretch. My hope was that we would see improvement all around including from the three point line and in getting the ball inside to Daniel Jacobsen.