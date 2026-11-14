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Robert Pattinson Is Unlikely To Stay As Batman Without Matt Reeves, According To Some Reports
12 days ago
Reports have been arriving today that Robert Pattinson is unlikely to keep playing Batman after The Batman Part II if Matt Reeves is not part of the franchise. However, Pattinson has not said this himself, and the line is from reporter's own opinions rather than a quote from the actor. Reeves stepped away from the set in October for a family matter, but he said at the time that he was not leaving the film. Refer to the official post down below: