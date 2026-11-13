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VOTEBEAT: Use of credit bureau data to clean voter rolls creates turmoil in Mississippi
8 days ago
This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. This story was published by Votebeat in partnership with Mississippi Today. Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration. Mississippi Today is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering justice, voting rights, politics, education, health and culture. Sign up for Votebeat’s free newsletters here and Mississippi Today’s free newsletters here.
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