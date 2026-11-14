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Mirdametinib Deepens Responses in NF1-Associated Plexiform Neurofibroma
12 days ago
Longer mirdametinib treatment increased confirmed and deep responses as treatment-related adverse effects declined in neurofibromatosis type 1 tumors. Longer treatment with mirdametinib (Gomekli) was associated with more confirmed and deep responses and a decline in treatment-related adverse effects over time in adults and children with symptomatic neurofibromatosis type 1–associated plexiform neurofibroma, according to a long-term analysis of the phase 2b ReNeu trial (NCT03962543) presented at the.