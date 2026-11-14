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AEW Full Gear Faces Last-Minute Uncertainty As Wrestlers Reportedly Stranded
By Phil Johnson,11 days ago
AEW Full Gear 2026 could face significant travel complications after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a rare nationwide ground stop on Friday, leaving several wrestlers stranded ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona. The FAA ordered departing flights across the United States to remain grounded following a communications...