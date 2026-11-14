undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ATP Stockholm Final Best Bet – Taylor Fritz Vs Thiago Agustin Tirante
By Matt Zemek,12 days ago
The ATP Stockholm tournament concludes with the final in Sweden. This is an ATP 250 event which is the last tour stop before the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. The eight spots for Turin have all been decided, so this is just a points-and-money tournament and an opportunity for ATP pros to get in some work before the end of their season. The 2026 ATP Stockholm event is truly a case of last-chance theater. This is what a tournament feels like when it’s the last go-round of a tennis season, and players will compete knowing they will have one and a half months off if not more once their journey in Sweden ends. We have a final with the top seed involved. Taylor Fritz has looked like the best player at this tournament. He goes up against Thiago Agustin Tirante, who has caught fire this week and beaten two top-five seeds en route to the final. It’s a player everyone expected to be here against an opponent no one expected to be here. Will Fritz hold up his status as the favorite, or will Tirante continue his brilliant underdog run? The winner gets a trophy at the end of the 2026 tennis season. That’s certainly something to play for.