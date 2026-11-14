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Vikings Trade For QB Kirk Cousins Close To Falling Through Before Critical Moment
By Brevan Bane,12 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings traded for QB Kirk Cousins on Tuesday around an hour and a half before the deadline. Cousins will now have his second stint in Minnesota, with both indirectly treating him as if he’s the “missing piece.” He joins a 6-2 team that could argue to rightfully be 8-0 had they gotten average QB play. Alas, they haven’t, and they’ve dropped back-to-back contests.