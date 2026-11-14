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White House officials ask for $50B after ground stop lifted
11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon for just the second time since the 9/11 attacks, as officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The nation’s top homeland security official attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and said there was no indication the communications failure was related to a cyberattack. The consequences were profound, disrupting potentially thousands of planned flights through at least late Friday night and upending travel plans for passengers.