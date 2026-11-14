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Lions Named Top Fit for ‘Bargain’ All-Pro LB Seeking NFL Comeback
By Nathan Dougherty,12 days ago
The Detroit Lions largely sat out this year’s NFL trade deadline, making only a marginal move to improve the secondary and otherwise keeping their roster intact. But the team could still have the opportunity to make an upgrade to the defense, with an All-Pro linebacker still looking for a team to launch his NFL comeback. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton broke down the best “bargain” free agents, naming the Lions a top fit for former Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.