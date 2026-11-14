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Another Friday, Another Knowledge Bowl
By Dawn James,11 days ago
The Eads High School knowledge bowl team this year is the largest in the past several years with 14 members. They hit the ground running in September with their first meet at Holly, where the A team, consisting of seniors Kennedy Gyurman and Tucker Wallace along with juniors Kindel Hoffman and Landon Zimmerman, garnered their first win. The following week saw another win for the A team as the group traveled north to compete at Genoa-Hugo.
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