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City of Havelock temporarily switching to chlorine-only water disinfection
By News 12 Staff,12 days ago
What precautions should dialysis patients take during the water change?. The City of Havelock will temporarily stop adding ammonia during its drinking water disinfection process and use chlorine only, city officials announced. The change begins immediately and is expected to continue through Dec. 8, 2026. System flushing, including fire hydrants,...
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