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Waynesboro softball standout Emma Bradley signs with Bloomsburg
By Lee Goodwin,8 days ago
WAYNESBORO, Pa. – One of the biggest decisions a person can make in life is choosing a college. Waynesboro Area Senior High School’s Emma Bradley has made her choice. The senior softball standout for the Maidens will attend Bloomsburg University, where she will play the sport she has been a part of since early childhood. Bradley took part in a ceremonial signing on Thursday, surrounded by family, teammates and her Pennsylvania Krunch coaches.