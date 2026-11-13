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ASKING FOR YOUR HELP
By grandmamosespress,8 days ago
Unless we can drum up some funds CACTI FUR is folding forever due to increasing costs in every direction. It’s true what Ada Limón says, “you can’t monetize poetry”, but you can certainly make contributions to keep it afloat. Today we’re running a fundraiser to support Cacti Fur. If we’ve ever published your work, or you’ve lost count of how many times you’ve visited Cacti Fur, we hope that means it’s given you enough aesthetic pleasure to consider leaving us a tip.