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Gold rebounds from 13-month low as PPI complicates Fed outlook
By Editorials,8 days ago
NEW YORK (November 13) Gold and silver prices were modestly higher in early U.S. trading Friday, recovering from Thursday's heavy losses as bargain hunting emerged after gold fell to its lowest level in more than a year. A mixed U.S. producer inflation report offered limited relief from expectations for additional Federal Reserve tightening, while elevated Treasury yields and a strong dollar continued to constrain the recovery. Spot gold was trading near $3,891.50 an ounce, up $15.10, or 0.39%, while spot silver was trading near $49.960 an ounce, up $0.010, or 0.02%.