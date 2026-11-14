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Talk Trail Blazers vs. Kings Here!
By Dave Deckard,12 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference NBA action tonight at 7:00 PM, Pacific. The Blazers are riding high after two consecutive victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings are in the ditch six miles back, holding a 1-10 record on the season. Is this a trap game for Portland or a guaranteed win? You can talk about it here with your friends and neighbors as the action unfolds!