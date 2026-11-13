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7th Measles-related death confirmed in Pennsylvania, Department of Health says
11 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday that an unvaccinated person in Montour County has tested positive for measles and died. The is the seventh confirmed measles-associated death in Pennsylvania, with the number of confirmed cases totaling 1,543 across 46 counties in 2026. To protect the privacy of the individual and their family, DOH will not release any information that could personally identify them.