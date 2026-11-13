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SpaceX’s biggest bet still has major hurdles to clear
By Daily Report Staff,10 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. SpaceX’s Starship rocket has become central to Elon Musk’s ambitions for the company, with its technological and commercial success underpinning a roughly $2 trillion valuation for SpaceX, Bloomberg reports.