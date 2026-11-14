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Nebraska Extension Virtual Fence Field Day Scheduled in December
By Press Release,12 days ago
HEMINGFORD, Neb. -- Livestock producers and landowners are invited to a virtual fence field day on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Jespersen operation near Alliance. The event will feature a look at virtual fencing on a working ranch, research updates from University of Nebraska–Lincoln Extension specialists, information on technical and financial assistance programs, and a field tour.