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Students Demand Action at U.Va. pushes for gun safety and policy change in Virginia
11 days ago
The University has a rich history in gun violence prevention that dates back to James Madison and Thomas Jefferson. In 1824, Madison and Jefferson both supported a rule ensuring that students could not possess firearms on Grounds. Two hundred years later, however, debates over gun control are still center stage — 65 percent of current and prospective college students said the tragic commonality of school shootings make them concerned for their safety on their campuses, according to a survey by BestColleges.
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