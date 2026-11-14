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Salem Apartment Project, Monmouth Taco Shop Name Among Three Recent Business Filings
By Keona Peone,11 days ago
A downtown Salem apartment project is targeting completion by the end of the year, while a new taco shop name has surfaced at the address of an existing Monmouth restaurant. Both are among three business names added to Oregon's public records between Oct. 27 and Nov. 9. The third, Kindred Table, lists a south Salem address but has no confirmed operating plans.
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