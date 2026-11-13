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Creative Soups from China
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. A Chinese folk tale tells of a very wealthy man–let’s call him Mr. Chang–who didn’t have to worry about food and life’s basic necessities. So every evening after dinner, he threw the leftovers away. A neighborhood beggar retrieved the food as soon as Mr. Chang was out of sight. Some years went by, and Mr. Chang had a tremendous financial setback. He lost everything–his beautiful home, his possessions, every asset he had. Mr. Chang realized he’d now have to . . . beg to survive.