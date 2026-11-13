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Concerned and disappointed by last VAAB meeting
By Martina Campos,9 days ago
I’m still shocked and deeply disappointed by what happened at last week's VAAB meeting regarding proposed changes to Key Biscayne’s soccer program. More than 100 parents and children attended. Many spoke passionately against the proposed RFP changes, including children who courageously shared what soccer means to them. From what I observed, only about one person spoke in favor.