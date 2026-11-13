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Michelle Branch at House of Blues in Chicago, IL
By Kirstine Walton,11 days ago
Michelle Branch brings her Everywhere and Back Again Tour to a sold-out, very excited crowd at House of Blues in Chicago. Just when you thought the House of Blues was already full to capacity, you’d notice a steady stream of people still filtering in. This has to be the fullest we’ve ever seen the venue, as it was busting at the seams. It was so full, people were struggling to get in, with some people being stuck on the stairs, having to come to terms with the fact that they could not see the stage. Not that this seemed to bother them, as they looked excited just to be there. The loud buzz from the crowd reflected the anticipation in the music hall as they awaited Michelle Branch‘s performance.