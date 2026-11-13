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UK's 95-Year-Old King Library Renovation Snarls Campus, Won't Finish Until 2028 at Earliest
By Caleb Whitmore,7 days ago
Construction fencing now wraps almost entirely around the Margaret I. King Library at the University of Kentucky, blocking a major student pathway and forcing foot traffic to detour from every direction as the university's demolition phase gets underway on a renovation years in the making. The university announced the Margaret...
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