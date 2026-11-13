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Kentucky Farm Bureau Seat Sits Empty as Beshear, GOP Trade Blame on Fair Board
By Tim Rivers,10 days ago
A seat on the Kentucky State Fair Board reserved for the state's Farm Bureau has sat empty for months, and the two sides blame each other for why. Kentucky Farm Bureau President Eddie Melton says he turned in six names before the governor rejected them in early August, including former board member Marshall Coyle, and has no plans to send another list. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says it already rejected that batch of nominees in early August and is still waiting on a new one before anyone gets appointed.
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