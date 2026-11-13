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Louisville Police Called To Reported Iroquois Neighborhood Shooting
By Nora Ellington,7 days ago
According to WDRB+WAVE, Louisville Metro police were called Thursday afternoon to a reported shooting in the city's Iroquois neighborhood. The call came just after 3:30 p.m. According to WDRB+WAVE, MetroSafe said a coroner was also called to the 1400 block of Walter Avenue, off Taylor Boulevard, for the shooting. That report does not say whether anyone died, and a coroner response is not confirmation of a death.
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