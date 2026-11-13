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Stamping Ground Woman, 32, Killed in Scott County Crash That Flipped a Jeep
By Adeline Mercer,5 days ago
Long Lick Pike & Skinnersburg Rd. — Reported Fatal Crash Intersection. A two-vehicle crash near Long Lick Pike and Skinnersburg Road left a 32-year-old Stamping Ground woman dead Thursday morning, after a Jeep Wrangler struck a Ford Explorer, flipped, and slammed into a telephone pole. The Scott County Coroner identified the victim as Clarissa Walker.