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George R. R. Martin’s Newest ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Officially Brings Back the Targaryens
By Adam Blevins,12 days ago
Game of Thrones fans have had a lot to be excited about this year despite over seven years passing since the polarizing finale that left fans around the world traumatized. Fans were treated to a wonderful new spin-off at the start of 2026 with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is also a personal favorite of George R.R. Martin, the legendary fantasy author whose writings inspired the franchise. Not only has the show already been picked up for Season 2, but production on the second season has wrapped, and HBO has already confirmed a return date in the second half of 2027. The original Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is also coming back for a fourth and final season, albeit not on as swift of a timeline as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.