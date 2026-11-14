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Apple TV’s 5-Season Sci-Fi Spectacle Delivers a Masterclass in Worldbuilding
By Julio Bardini,12 days ago
When watching science fiction, feeling immersed in the story's universe goes a long way in getting the viewer to like it — if you feel like you're part of that world, you'll never forget it. That's the power of worldbuilding, the narrative process through which storytellers create the settings of their stories, from the environment to its "rules." And, right now, there is no better sci-fi work to properly understand worldbuilding than Apple TV's For All Mankind. It's set right here, on Earth, over a timeframe that comprises most of our lifetimes, but in a completely different timeline. While everything is familiar enough for the viewer to feel "at home," its world is wildly imaginative in how it's built, making this series a true masterclass in this subject.