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Game Discussion Thread: Knicks at Pacers, November 13, 2026
By Russell Richardson,11 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks and Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers look on during the game on December 18, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.