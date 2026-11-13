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Franklin Factory Honors Dolly Parton With 26-Piece Art Wall Through January
By Emily Chen,11 days ago
A new art installation outside Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin is putting a distinctly Tennessee spin on gallery walls: 26 pieces from 25 local artists, all built around the legacy of Dolly Parton. The display went up this week on what's known as The Factory Art Wall, turning a stretch of the historic venue into a tribute to the singer's decades of music and philanthropy.
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