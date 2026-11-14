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‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Officially Loses Its Streaming Crown to a 20-Year-Old Rival
By Adam Blevins,11 days ago
The last few years have been a roller coaster of a ride for Dexter fans, who are now left with only one new show from the franchise. When Dexter exploded on Netflix a few years back, it prompted Paramount to bring the franchise back with various spin-offs, including the well-liked Dexter: Original Sin (starring Patrick Gibson). Paramount originally decided to renew the show for a second season before later going back and deciding that the series would be canceled after only one season before production on Season 2 was set to begin. There was also going to be another Dexter prequel show about a young Trinity Killer, which would have featured John Lithgow in a voice role, but the series was scrapped before it ever made it off the ground. This leaves only one Dexter show left standing — Dexter: Resurrection.