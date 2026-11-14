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'Slapping Trump's name on it.' Democrats pitch Trump on working together
11 days ago
Members of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress have pitched a novel strategy to work with President Donald Trump to advance their agenda: Let him put his name on it. Since the blue wave swept Democrats into power Nov. 3, leaders in the party have stressed that the election results are an audition from the American people, who expect them to deliver on the affordability agenda on which they ran. At the same time, some Democratic voters expect to see the party increase its oversight of the administration – a move that could fuel the president's unwillingness to work with Democrats.