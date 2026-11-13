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Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas pop-up returns to Philly
By Metro Philadelphia,10 days ago
The holiday season is getting a little brighter in Philadelphia — Craftsman Row Saloon has once again transformed into an over-the-top Christmas wonderland. The annual holiday pop-up, now in its latest and most extravagant iteration, welcomes guests with thousands of twinkling lights, elaborate decorations, larger-than-life holiday displays and a menu of festive food and drinks. Located at 112 S. 8th St., Craftsman Row Saloon has become a seasonal destination for Philadelphians and visitors from across the region looking for a little extra holiday magic.