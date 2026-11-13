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NEWS Friday November 13, 2026
By billyraymmbwaco,7 days ago
THURSDAY Email affected Microsoft products began at about 16:00 GMT on Thursday, when users began reporting that they could not access Outlook, its email platform. Within about an hour, the outage tracker Down detector had logged reports from 74 countries and territories. Microsoft first said it was investigating problems in the Americas, but later confirmed that users in any region could be affected. It said the affected infrastructure was experiencing elevated load across multiple regions, which was likely contributing to the connectivity errors.