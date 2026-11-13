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Gobble up: Where to find Thanksgiving takeout in Philadelphia
By Molly Given,9 days ago
Whether you're hosting the whole family or bringing a dish to the holiday table, Philly restaurants are ready to help with Thanksgiving feasts, sides and sweets. 12th Street Catering’s Thanksgiving Day Package ($900) feeds 10 to 12 and covers all the holiday essentials: Roasted turkey with house-made gravy, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, homemade cornbread, pumpkin pie and more. All deliveries from this package will arrive hot on Thursday, Nov. 26, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
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