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Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes local business pop-ups, hosts Holiday Mākeke
12 days ago
This November, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is welcoming back local business pop-ups and hosting a holiday mākeke to kick off the season. From Nov. 14-15, family-owned and operated apparel and swimwear brand, 2BDesired, will host a limited-time pop-up shop on the second floor of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center between Shapers and Lids. Known for island-inspired swimwear, apparel, accessories, and matching family styles, the boutique will give Maui shoppers an opportunity to explore new releases and doorbusters in person just in time for the holiday season. The hours for this 2BDesired pop-up shop are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.
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