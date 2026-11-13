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Yellowstone Star Jefferson White Teases New Evolutions for Jimmy in Marshals Season 2
By Jeff Ewing,11 days ago
Taylor Sheridan's Paramount TV empire, built at least initially around his flagship Western series Yellowstone, is still bearing fruit. First expanded into prequel series 1883 and 1923, Yellowstone has since branched into sequel series Marshals and Dutton Ranch following the flagship show's closure. Marshals continues the story of popular Yellowstone...