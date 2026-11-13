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Dinuba USD employee investigated for alleged misconduct
11 days ago
DINUBA — An employee at Dinuba Unified is under an internal investigation after allegations of sexual misconduct were spread online. The investigation comes after inappropriate photos and messages allegedly involving an employee at Dinuba High School and a student were leaked in a post on social media. The initial post appears to have been taken down, but the situation has continued to get attention on social media.
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