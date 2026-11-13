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The Road to Game 1,000: Today's Warriors and Game 1,000, 2022-2026
7 days ago
The previous installment ended with Game No. 944 and the conclusion of Tom Sawyer's 25-season tenure as head coach. Since then, Winona State football has continued to build on its history, producing conference championships, postseason appearances and memorable individual performances. On Saturday, the Warriors will reach another historic milestone when they take the field for Game No. 1,000 in program history.