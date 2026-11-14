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Weekly Wrap: November 13, 2026
By Davis Hovey,12 days ago
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, Kodiak Electric Association has signed a partnership with the Coast Guard to put in $15 million of energy efficiencies, Alaska Public Media has election updates and more about a draft study from the Legislature’s Task Force on Education Funding, a Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member-elect hasn't been allowed to take his seat yet, and a controversial vehicle crossing goes in at Pasagshak River.